Victoria has been ranked the third most expensive place to live in Canada. Pictured is Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has been ranked the third most expensive place to live in Canada. Pictured is Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. city ranked as Canada’s third most expensive: study

B.C. is the least affordable province, says study into income and expenses

Several British Columbia cities have been ranked as the most expensive in Canada by a new study, with the capital being the country’s third costliest place to live.

Victoria was only behind first-place Vancouver and Toronto, the country’s most populated city, in Savvy New Canadians’ study into Canada’s most affordable places to live.

The rankings are based on a comparison between households’ median income and their expenses. That resulted in a cost-of-living index of 117.4 for Victoria – meaning B.C.’s capital is 17 per cent more expensive to live in than the average of 26 major Canadian cities included in the study.

Four B.C. cities made the most expensive list, while Ontario had five and Calgary rounded out the top 10. Nanaimo placed fifth on the most expensive list with a cost-of-living index of 108.6.

B.C. came in last on the list of most affordable places as the study found the average household’s estimated expenses in the province are just shy of $80,000. That resulted in an income-to-expense ratio of 1.23, which signifies British Columbians are left with less than their provincial counterparts after paying for their expenses.

Alberta was the only place where household expenses topped those of B.C., but the neighbouring province’s incomes are also about $10,000 higher.

“British Columbia is the least affordable Canadian province on this list, having the second-highest cost of living estimate,” the study said. “Buying a house in B.C. costs a fortune, as prices exceed the country’s average.”

Savvy New Canadians used the latest Statistics Canada data on median annual after-tax incomes and household spending.

READ: Approval, affordability shortcomings mark Victoria’s 2022 housing review

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heat wave Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws
Next story
Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

Just Posted

Wildfire in Trout Creek Hall observed from Macdonald Lake Forest service road (Brian Imus photos/Lakes District News)
MLAs from Lakes, Quesnel want state of emergency

Gerry Bracewell turned 101 on July 11 and was the guest of honour for a birthday celebration held Saturday, July 8, at AgeCare Cariboo Place in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legendary Chilcotin guide Gerry Bracewell turns 101

Do you know how you report a wildfire? (Brendan Shykora/Black Press file photo)
Observe, record, report wildfires in B.C., with or without cell service

The restaurant at Shaw Springs, on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton, is once again open for business, operated by the former owners of Jade Springs Restaurant, which was destroyed in the June 30, 2021 fire. (Photo credit: Kumsheen Rafting)
Fires, floods and food: Shaw Springs restaurant reopens near Lytton