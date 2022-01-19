B.C. CDC reduces COVID isolation time to 5 days for unvaccinated people who test positive

Individuals are asked to avoid higher-risk settings for an additional five days

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has lowered the isolation time for unvaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five.

The change, made in the last week, eliminated the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The isolation time for vaccinated individuals was lowered to five days in late December, although it remained at 10 days for unvaccinated individuals at the time.

The BC CDC says that all individuals may leave isolation after five days once three conditions are satisfied; five days have passed since symptoms began or from their test date, whichever is longer; fever has been gone for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication; and symptoms have improved.

Most people with mild symptoms who are not at high risk have been asked to forego testing and simply isolate. Individuals are asked to avoid “higher risk settings,” including long-term care homes and gatherings, for another five days after leaving isolation.

The BC CDC’s decision appears to run counter to recent statements made by federal health officials about the Omicron variant being contagious for just as long as prior variants.

“An individual that is infected, for example, is still capable of shedding the virus and communicating this even up to the 10 days,” chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam told MPs on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

However, Tam did acknowledge that the Omicron variant is stressing workforces as it infects people in record numbers.

“This is a difficult decision that the provinces have to make,” Tam said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC CDC for more information.

