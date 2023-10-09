B.C. breaks 19 daily temperature records over Thanksgiving weekend

Lytton saw the hottest temperature at 29.6 C

Temperature records were set across B.C. over the 2023 Thanksgiving long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unusually sunny skies over the Thanksgiving long weekend resulted in 19 temperature records set across B.C.

The hottest temperature was felt in Lytton, where the daily high reached 29.6 C on Sunday (Oct. 8), more than three degrees higher than the previous record set in 2022.

Environment Canada noted some other especially warm days in Dawson Creek, which reached 25 C on Saturday, up from 23.9 C in 1952, Prince Rupert, which hit 21.5 C on Saturday, beating its 18.3 C record set in 1943, and the Quesnel area, which recorded a 23 C high on Saturday, up from 22.2 C in 1919.

Most records were set in more northern two-thirds of B.C., including in Bella Bella, Burns Lake, Mackenzie, Prince George, Tatlayoko Lake, Prince Rupert, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

In the Metro Vancouver area, West Vancouver broke records on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching 25 C and 23.3 C, respectively, while Pitt Meadows surpassed its previous high on Saturday with a 27.7 C high.

On Vancouver Island, Port Hardy hit 23.1 C on Saturday, beating its 1964 record of 18.3 C. And along the Sunshine Coat, Powell River saw a record 23.5 C on Saturday.

No more record temperatures are likely to be made on Monday, as much of the province returns to rain.

READ ALSO: Two men from Mumbai identified as victims of fatal plane crash in Chilliwack

British ColumbiaWeather