A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PRC test

Essential reasons include necessary gas, food, not vacations, minister says

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Sunday (Nov. 21) that British Columbians from border communities can go to the U.S. for essential reasons and return without a PCR test.

Blair said that essential reasons include gas and food, due to gas rationing implemented by the B.C. government. Some gas stations have seen lineups around the block while others have run out, leading the province to implement a limit of 30 litres per visit.

Some highways in B.C., such as the Coquihalla and Hwy. 8, remain shut due to landslides and washouts while others such as sections of Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99 remain open to essential traffic only.

Blair said that the Canada Border Services Agency has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection but that British Columbians going down south for essential reasons will still require a passport or other travel documents.

He said that visiting family, checking on U.S. properties or a vacation are not essential reasons.

READ MORE: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide
Next story
Feds waiving normal EI rules for British Columbians left jobless by extreme flooding

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley