B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

The province is banning the resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it would put an end to the “shameful black market for medical supplies” that has materialized as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“People engaging in that behaviour can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said at the Thursday press conference.

Those orders, which include a ban on gatherings of 50 or more, will now be enforced by municipal bylaw officers, Farnworth said.

People found breaking those rules could face fines of more than $25,000 or jail time.

All bylaws that restrict the time goods can be delivered has been suspended and quantity of certain items that can be bought is being restricted. B.C., like many other regions, has seen a rush on grocery stores as people sought to stock up for the pandemic.

The province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit, to ensure essential goods and services are not disrupted.

“These are unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” Farnworth said.

Premier John Horgan reiterated the provincial health orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“This is not a drill, it’s a pandemic,” he said.

“There needs to be a province-wide coordinated approach… and that is listening to, and implementing, the orders of our provincial health officers,” he said.

“Practice physical distancing – do not leave home if you’re sick.”

Municipal states of emergency, enacted by several cities such as New Westminster, are suspended. Only Vancouver’s will continue, as they have a different set of rules based under their charter.

Horgan said the province was taking that measure to stop the “patchwork” of rules across B.C.

A “uniform approach,” Horgan said, is needed at this point to reduce panic and inspire confidence that the system is working.

British Columbia’s move comes after other states have taken stringent measures, including Quebec and Ontario which have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

More to come.

