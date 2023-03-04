Avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Avenue March 6

Highway 20 will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 6

Highway 20 will be closed for about an hour Monday, March 6, for avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Avenue (DriveBC image)

Highway 20 will be closed in both directions in Bella Coola on Monday, March 6, for an hour as planned avalanche control work is done between Government Wharf and Labouchere Avenue for 1.7 km.

The work will begin, Monday at 1 p.m. and go until 1 p.m.

There will be no detour available.

If needed DriveBC will provide an update on Monday at 3 p.m.

In the month of February there were a few days with more than 20 cm of snow on the ground in Bella Coola, according to Environment Canada.



