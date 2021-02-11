At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

At least one person is dead and another one rescued following an incident involving a tugboat off B.C.’s northwest coast in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Initial reports say a 36-foot tug, owned by Wainwright Marine Services in Prince Rupert, was towing a barge southeast of Kitimat in the Gardner Canal area. The cargo was in connection to the Rio Tinto project to drill a second tunnel at its Kemano hydro-electric generating facility.

Conditions at the time were reported as very windy.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Kitimat RCMP responded.

Also responding was a CC-115 Buffalo fixed wing aircraft and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from the Canadian Forces Base Comox. But bad weather hampered their search efforts.

Water from the Nechako Reservoir flows through a first tunnel down to hydro-electric generators at Kemano to produce electricity which is then transmitted through power lines to Rio Tinto’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat.

The second tunnel is meant to provide a backup if required to ensure electricity can be generated using water from the Nechako Reservoir.

