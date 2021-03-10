Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Supplies of a third vaccine for COVID-19 have begun arriving in B.C., a fridge-stable option that will be used mainly for community outbreak response and high-risk industries in B.C.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in addition to the larger age-based vaccination program that is currently booking appointments for people aged 90 and up living at home, and Indigenous people aged 65 and up. Health Minister Adrian Dix told the B.C. legislature March 10 that issues with appointment call centre staffing are being worked out and wait times for people to call their health authority phone lines are reduced from the surge of Monday morning when the system went into operation.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported an additional 531 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, similar to recent daily totals, and one additional death.

The new cases include 51 of virus variants being tracked, after 182 new variant cases were confirmed Tuesday. Of the total of 627 variant infections found so far in B.C., 109 remain active and the remaining people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, 355,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province, a number expected to rise quickly as community vaccination clinics for elderly people open in many communities on March 15. Details for registering people by age can be found at gov.bc.ca/BCseniorsfirst.

There have been no new health care outbreaks reported in the past 24 hours.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine having production problems

RELATED: TransLink testing air-sanitizing system for COVID-19

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada steps up vaccine efforts but officials urge caution on lifting COVID rules
Next story
Uber Canada workers oppose company’s new pitch to provinces, say it lacks fair pay

Just Posted

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

The Northern Sea Wolf is set to arrive in Bella Coola in mid-June and BCVT remains cautiously optimistic for a more “normal” 2021 season (Michael Wigle photo)
Tourism cautious, hopeful for 2021 season

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is promoting “measurably and responsibly” for the 2021 season

International Women’s Day is March 8, 2021. (Internationalwomensday.com)
International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only from March 10 to 12 and March 15 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bella Coola General Hospital (file photo)
COVID vaccinations open to Valley residents as of March 10

Starting today all residents of the Bella Coola Valley 18+ can book their vaccination appointments

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
BC tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

Most Read