Ashcroft RCMP arrest five suspects; seize guns, drugs

RCMP executed a search warrant July 28

Ashcroft RCMP briefly closed down the highway to apprehend suspects they believe are connected to drugs and property crime in the community.

On July 28, 2023 Ashcroft RCMP, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on a residence in Ashcroft. Two police snipers could be seen on neighbouring rooftops as the scene unfolded.

“Ashcroft RCMP arrested five individuals who are known to police to be involved in drugs and property crime,” noted Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a news release.

“Firearms and drugs were located and seized from inside the residence. The suspects have been released from custody with charges pending.”

The highway was closed temporarily while the police made entry into the residence to ensure the public’s safety, said RCMP.

editor@wltribune.com
Ashcroft Crime RCMP

