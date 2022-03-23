Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

An arrest warrant for abduction has been issued for Jesse Bennett, who disappeared with his young daughter on Jan. 23.

As North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers continue to search for Jesse and his daughter Violet Bennett, investigators have now gathered enough evidence to recommend a criminal charge against him, said an RCMP press release.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by a provincial court. Jesse is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

On Jan. 20, the Victoria Family Law Court set out a joint custody agreement and ordered Jesse to return Violet, 7, the same day to her mother, Roget Jade Hall.

On Jan. 23, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report from family that Jesse and Violet were missing from their home, located in the Cowichan Valley.

Jesse and Violet have not been seen since.

“Losing your child is every parent’s worst fear, and all I wish for more than having her back is to know that she’s OK, something I’ve had to go the last two months not knowing,” said Hall in a message to the Citizen.

Hall said she’s been struggling to keep her life going and not isolate herself as her mental health has declined with the long separation. She’s been focusing on preparing to help Violet return to normal life once she returns.

“I hope Violet knows I’m fighting for her, and always will. We all miss her dearly, and just want her back,” Hall said.

Jesse is described as a white man, 36 years old, 5 foot 10, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly with a shaved head or wearing hat), and a beard.

Violet Bennett is a white girl, approximately four feet tall, weighing 50-60 lbs, with blue eyes and big naturally curly hair.

Investigators are continuing to communicate with Jesse’s family, they said, in hopes of furthering the investigation and ensuring Violet’s well being.

“I just hope that now a warrant has been given, whoever is supporting and helping him will come forward,” said Hall.

Jesse could be anywhere in Canada at this point, the RCMP press release said.

If you have any information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, contact the police in your jurisdiction right away, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

