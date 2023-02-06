Arrest made in Quesnel bank robbery investigation

RCMP have made an arrest in the alleged robbery of a Quesnel bank. (File photo)

An arrest has been made in relation to a bank robbery that took place in Quesnel on Wednesday evening (Feb. 1). It took investigating police less than five full days to make the arrest.

“Charges have been laid for Robbery and Disguise With Intent against 40-year-old Branvin McLeod. McLeod was held in custody to appear before a judge today,” said Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch on Feb. 6.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. when, as police recounted at the time, an apparently lone suspect entered the city’s CIBC bank branch. The suspect was described as male, about 6-foot-3 in height, with a slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured toque, blue coveralls, a hi-vis vest, black gloves, and he was carrying a satchel over his shoulder.

At the time, Kronebusch described how a“lone man entered the bank and produced a note demanding money and threatening staff. The suspect made motions indicating he had a weapon. The suspect had his face covered with a blue surgical mask.”

According to witnesses, the man departed the bank on foot, going westbound toward Front Street. He had an undisclosed amount of cash.

None of the allegations facing McLeod have been proven in court.

Should anyone have information that might be salient to the case, that can be brought forward to Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or visiting the detachment at 584 Carson Ave.

Information can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Read more: Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel

QuesnelRCMP