VIDEO: Are you voting in today’s federal election?

There are 30 million eligible voters in Canada, 6.8 million of whom voted early

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, in Chambly, Que., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 MPs to sit in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadians are heading to the polls in the country’s first-ever pandemic snap election to determine federal leadership through what health officials have dubbed the fourth wave of COVID-19 and beyond.

The race for Prime Minister includes: Liberal incumbent Justin Trudeau, Conservative Erin O’Toole, NDP Jagmeet Singh, Green Annamie Paul, Bloc Quebecois Yves-François Blanchet and PPC Maxime Bernier.

Elections Canada says almost 6.8 million people voted early, most of them at advanced polls over a week ago, and the rest through special ballots cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices.

That still leaves many of the 30 million eligible voters able to mark their ballots at their pre-determined polling station through Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,262,617 special ballot kits had been issued by Elections Canada, and of those 923,832 had been returned.

In Western Canada, polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST in much of B.C., and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. MST in Alberta and some of southern B.C.

Most riding winners will be known by the end of the evening, but Elections Canada is also warning it could take up to four days to finish counting all the special ballots, meaning some close races may not have official winners for several days.

