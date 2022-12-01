Environment Canada has issued an Arctic Outflow Warning for the Central Coast inland sections. (DriveBC web cam image at Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Hagensbord looking west Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022)

Arctic outflow warning issued for central coast inland sections

Temperatures and wind chill values near -20 C anticipated until Saturday morning

  • Dec. 1, 2022 4:25 p.m.
Environment Canada has issued an Arctic outflow warning for the Central Coast inland sections.

Temperatures and wind chill values will be near -20 C Thursday evening through Saturday morning, with a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

A high pressure system over the B.C. Interior will continue to push Arctic air out towards the coast.

Outflow winds through mainland inlets and valleys combined with low temperatures will lead to wind chill values near minus 20.

Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds.

On Thursday afternoon it is -12 C at the Bella Coola Airport and mainly clear.

In Bella Bella it is -4 C at the Bella Bella Airport.


