Environment Canada issued warnings and special weather statements for B.C.’s north coast. (Environment Canada photo)

Environment Canada issued warnings and special weather statements for B.C.’s north coast. (Environment Canada photo)

Another atmospheric river set to drench B.C.’s north coast

Storm could exacerbate flood conditions in the Fraser Valley as it moves south

A storm warning is in place for B.C.’s north coast. Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river will develop later today, (Nov. 20), Environment Canada says.

Heavy rains, strong winds and high freezing levels are expected for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and surrounding communities. Conditions are expected to remain until Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 100 to 150 mm are expected for Prince Rupert by Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 mm are forecast for Kitimat and 30 to 60 mm for Haida Gwaii. Environment Canada warns there could be flooding from the rainfall.

A snowfall warning is in place for much of Northern B.C. with total accumulations between 10 to 20cm by Sunday morning.

RELATED: Northern BC expecting heavy snow, winter storms until Sunday

In a news conference, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the storm could exacerbate conditions in the Fraser Valley as it moves south on Sunday. Environment Canada is looking at issuing a weather advisory for the Fraser Valley in response to the storm conditions.

Farnworth also said the province is in talks with Environment Canada to develop a ranking system for the severity of atmospheric rivers. The ranking system is already used in the U.S. and would give British Columbians advance warning if atmospheric rivers are likely to cause flooding in the future.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Baby born in Island Highway traffic due to flood-caused sinkhole near Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

Volunteers flocked to a Greendale property to dry off soggy calves boated in from Sumas. (Victoria Hergott Facebook)
VIDEO: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods