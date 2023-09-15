Bryan Everett O’Reilly, 35, is wanted by RCMP. (RCMP handout)

Bryan Everett O'Reilly, 35, is wanted by RCMP.

Anahim Lake RCMP seek help in locating Bryan O’Reilly

O’Reilly was found guilty of manslaughter in 2 Boxing Day deaths in the community in 2014

A man convicted of manslaughter almost five years ago in the Boxing Day deaths of two young men at Anahim Lake in 2014, is at large and wanted by RCMP.

The Anahim Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Bryan Everett O’Reilly, 35, who is currently wanted for being unlawfully at large and for breach of conditions, police noted in a news release issued Friday afternoon (Sept. 15).

O’Reilly is described as: Indigenous male, 35 years old, six feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

“If located, call 9-1-1 immediately or any RCMP detachment or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Under no circumstance should you confront or try and apprehend Bryan O’Reilly,” said RCMP.

O’Reilly was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years behind bars for his role in the deaths of Matthew Hennigar and Kalvin Andy. Due to credit for time served prior to his conviction, O’Reilly had five years to serve in 2018.

On Dec. 26, 2014, the Anahim Lake RCMP received a report just before midnight of shots being fired at a home in the 2100 block of Dorsey Road.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of Hennigar, 23, and Andy, 22. Hennigar lived in Anahim Lake and Andy was from Bella Coola.

O’Reilly was originally charged with first-degree murder.

If you have any information about Bryan Everett O’Reilly, or where he might be, contact the Anahim Lake RCMP at (250) 742-3211.

– With a file by Ashley Wadhwani



