Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

An allegedly impaired driver fled the scene of a collision that sparked a small wildfire, Lytton RCMP said Sunday (Aug. 2).

Mounties said first responders arrived at the scene of a hit-and-run at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and North Spencer Road and Lytton Ferry Road. Witnesses told police that the vehicle, an older model F150 pickup truck, fled the scene after it hit a hydro pole.

Police said local farmers were the first to get to the scene of the crash and “no doubt knocked the blaze back and likely prevented it from burning out of control.” BC Wildfire crews and the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department were then able to fully put out the blaze.

Mounties said they found the alleged driver, a man in his 40s, in a truck with front end damage consistent with the collision. He gave two breath samples and both failed the roadside impairment test. Mounties said he was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded. Police said he could face charges for failing to remain at the scene of the crash and could be held liable in civil court for wildfire costs.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to call 250-455-2225.

