FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health-care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health-care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

Henry said that the health-care workers that fall under B.C.’s list of regulated health professions will be affected by the incoming rules. According to the province, there are 26 such health professions, 25 of which are regulated by 18 colleges.

Individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors would be covered by the new mandate.

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health-care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
Central Coast Regional District hires new CAO
Next story
B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Just Posted

Curtis Slingerland has been hired as the new chief administrative officer for the Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Central Coast Regional District hires new CAO

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service to the Anahim Lake Airport beginning March 1. (CRD photo)
Pacific Coastal will resume Anahim Lake service March 1

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins (right) talks to teachers during a cross-cultural training workshop in his community aimed at reconciliation. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc First Nation continues residential school survivor healing journey with concrete steps

Hazel was rescued at the Anahim Lake transfer station and brought to the WL SPCA for care. (BC SPCA photo)
Injured cat abandoned at Chilcotin transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA