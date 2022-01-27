Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large, IHIT says

Homicide detectives say shooting was not gang related

The four people that died in a shooting at a Richmond home Monday (Jan. 24) evening were related, according to Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP believe the shooting took place in the 4500-block of Garden City Road on Monday night but were not called to the home until the next day.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday (Jan. 27) that allowed IHIT to further examine the scene in collaboration with the B.C. Coroners Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the Richmond RCMP.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Lee said at a news conference on Thursday.“But the community is safe as we have confirmed this is an isolated incident and there are no suspects at large.”

Lee added this was not a case of intimate partner violence nor was it a gang-related shooting. He said everyone involved in and responsible for the homicide was accounted for in the residence.

All four people are considered victims at this time. One of the victims had a valid firearm possession and acquisition license, as well as access to a firearm.

Lee said that identities are not being released as next of kin have not all been notified. He told reporters an update on the matter is expected later today or early tomorrow.

