Alexis Creek restaurant and suite burned to the ground Thanksgiving weekend

The El Tapiato Restaurant and an adjacent suite burned to the ground Saturday, Oct. 10 in Alexis Creek. (Blair Wood photo)
The El Tapiato restaurant and adjacent suite burned to the ground overnight Saturday, Oct. 10 and was still smoking Monday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The El Tapioto restaurant and adjacent suite burned to the ground overnight Saturday in Alexis Creek. Seven RCMP officers and three local community officers managed to secure the scene and keep the fire from spreading to a nearby garage on the right and home on the left. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The fire was still smoldering on Monday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A restaurant in Alexis Creek with an adjacent suite burned to the ground overnight Saturday, Oct. 10.

One of the Alexis Creek RCMP members saw the El Tapatio Restaurant on Highway 20 was burning at 7:32 p.m. and at the same time received a call from the store across the street, said Corp. Blair Wood, North District RCMP who has been filling in at the detachment.

The owner of the restaurant lived in the suite and was home at the time, but unaware the restaurant was on fire. Officers were able to get her safely away from the scene.

“Members attended. Unfortunately there is no fire department in Alexis Creek,” Wood told the Tribune Tuesday. “We called out all our available members and ended up with seven policeman attending, along with people in the community we were able to secure the scene.”

One of the members of the community had fire hoses so they hooked those up to the fire hydrant.

“But the fire was just to intense and is still smoldering this morning,” Wood said. “It got into behind the walls and it was predominantly a wood structure with just the tin on the outside. It was just a matter of containing it and keeping it from burning to the out building and other structures in the community.”

There is a garage directly next door.

The restaurant was for sale and had not been open for some time.

Read more: Happy Easter Restaurant fire considered suspicious by Alexis Creek RCMP

Emergency Health Services B.C. came out from Williams Lake to stage at the scene because of smoke inhalation.

“It was an intense, intense, fire,” Wood said.

Wood said the owner was brought to Williams Lake by an RCMP officer and is being taken care of by Emergency Social Services, he added.

Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation and RCMP are asking the public to contact the Alexis Creek detachment at 250-394-4211 if they have any information.

Over the weekend the Catholic Church at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation was burned to the ground. That fire started some time overnight Saturday as well.

Former Alexis Creek resident Elaine Butler said the building was built in the early 1960s.

“The Purjue family had it for many years as a two-bay garage with gas pumps and small restaurant,” Butler told the Tribune. “It was taken over by Ernie Falardeau and after that I cannot remember as I left Alexis Creek.”

Butler said her maiden name was Lee and her family has Lee’s General Store and post office for about 87 years just down the road where the Alexis Creek tourist information centre is today.

Read more: Arson fire claims historic log church at Konni Lake in the Nemiah Valley


