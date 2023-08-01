Alexis Creek RCMP want the public to be aware of bear sighting in the Chilcotin community. Pictured here, a grizzly bear roams in a yard in the Hyde Creek/Nimpkish Heights area of Northern Vancouver Island. (Jessica Colombo Facebook photo)

Alexis Creek RCMP want the public to be aware of bear sighting in the Chilcotin community. Pictured here, a grizzly bear roams in a yard in the Hyde Creek/Nimpkish Heights area of Northern Vancouver Island. (Jessica Colombo Facebook photo)

Alexis Creek RCMP warn of grizzly bears ‘hanging out’ in town

Two of the bruins have been spotted below the RCMP detachment

Alexis Creek RCMP are warning locals to be aware grizzly bears are being spotted in the rural, Chilcotin community.

“Just a heads up that three grizzly bears seem to have taken up residence in Alexis Creek,” noted Alexis Creek RCMP in a social media post. “Two are hanging out below the Alexis Creek Detachment and one has been spotted several times on Christie Road just east of Alexis Creek.”

RCMP are asking residents if they see the bears, to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

The Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline is used to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk and is a toll free tip line and online service.

Alexis Creek is located 113 km west of Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotingrizzly

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

Just Posted

Alexis Creek RCMP want the public to be aware of bear sighting in the Chilcotin community. Pictured here, a grizzly bear roams in a yard in the Hyde Creek/Nimpkish Heights area of Northern Vancouver Island. (Jessica Colombo Facebook photo)
Alexis Creek RCMP warn of grizzly bears ‘hanging out’ in town

Seven athletes from the Nuxalk Nation attended the NAIG this July to represent Bella Coola in all their glory. (Contributed to Black Press—by Sony Legault)
Nuxalk Nation athletes bring home 4 medals from North American Indigenous Games

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ashcroft RCMP arrest five suspects; seize guns, drugs