Alberta Premier Jason Kenney points to people in the chamber before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta to reduce gas tax, offering $150 rebate on electricity bills

Price at the pump expected to drop by 13 cents per litre across the province

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is taking action on high energy prices by reducing its tax on gasoline.

He says the price at the pump will drop by 13 cents per litre on April 1 for both gasoline and diesel.

Also starting April 1, the government will deliver a $150 rebate on electricity bills.

Kenney says Albertans need real relief from increasing costs.

Alberta drivers are facing onerous gas prices due to global demand and the war in Ukraine — stations are selling fuel at $1.50 a litre or higher.

Kenney had initially declined to offer gas pump relief when asked by reporters about it last week.

He said it didn’t make any sense given that the federal government was set to hike the carbon tax at gas pumps by three cents a litre on April 1. But he said he would do it if the federal government pulled back on its planned hike.

“We’ve decided to go ahead anyway because Albertans simply need the relief,” Kenney said Monday.

The Opposition NDP had called on the United Conservative government to act on high gasoline prices as well as swiftly rising utility bills.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden
Next story
Middle-age man facing murder charge after woman, 80, found dead in B.C. home

Just Posted

Photographer Frederick Dally pictured in later years. (BC Provincial Archives)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: B.C.’s Gold Rush photographer Frederick Dally

The Russian attack on Ukraine prompted Nancy Sandy of the Williams Lake First Nation to step up and show her support for the country and its people. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Colourful Ukrainian scarves symbol of friendship, support from Canada’s Indigenous people

A sacred fire was held Sunday, Feb. 27 in Williams Lake to honour the lives of people who recently lost their lives. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council hosts sacred fire after overdoses claim 3 lives in 4 days

Sutter, 9, and his mom Leslie Rowse, hold Hazel the cat. When the Williams Lake BSCPCA asked for help to pay for Hazel’s surgery, the son and mom duo held a bake sale and raised $850. Now they’ve adopted Hazel. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: After raising funds for abandoned, injured cat Williams Lake boy, family adopt her