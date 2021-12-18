A young bull grazes in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner says an older animal has tested positive for atypical mad cow disease in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A young bull grazes in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner says an older animal has tested positive for atypical mad cow disease in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta reports rare case of atypical mad cow disease; says no risk to human health

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the response

Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner says an older cow has tested positive for atypical BSE.

It’s Alberta’s first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease, in almost six years.

Horner says atypical BSE presents no risk to human health and is not transmissible.

He says the case is not expected to affect the market and quick detection demonstrates that inspectors and producers are dedicated to keeping the disease out of Canada’s cattle herd.

This type of BSE happens at a rate of about one in one million cattle and has been reported six times in the United States, the last time in 2018, and in other countries.

The World Organization for Animal Health says atypical BSE differs from the classical form of BSE, which happens when cattle eat prion contaminated feed.

To limit BSE spread among cattle, Canada banned most proteins from cattle feed, including specified risk material, in 1997, and specified risk materials from all animal feeds in 2007.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the response and officials are to meet with stakeholders Monday to answer any questions.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Housing for displaced flood victims high priority as military wraps B.C. assistance
Next story
WestJet ‘strongly opposes’ travel advisory

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Central Coast, up to 40 cm snowfall expected

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

A riverfront property in the Bella Coola Valley that local residents Harvey and Carol Thommasen purchased in 2018 with the aim of making it a bird sanctuary is now the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC’s) newest conservation area in British Columbia. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
VIDEO: Bella Coola couple donate large parcel of rainforest land to Nature Conservancy of Canada