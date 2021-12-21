Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to deliver an update today on COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant begin to soar.

Kenney is to be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Alberta has experienced a large increase in Omicron cases in recent days. There were 1,045 Omicron infections in the province on Monday, up from 173 reported on Friday. More than half the cases reported to date have been in the Calgary zone.

The government has been rolling out free rapid-test kits at health centres and pharmacies and has lowered the eligibility age for vaccine booster shots to 50 or older.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
UBC professor talks holiday safety amid COVID-19

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized gatherings over holidays as Omicron surges

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Central Coast, up to 40 cm snowfall expected

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council