Example of a utility terrain vehicle. (Pixabay.com)

Example of a utility terrain vehicle. (Pixabay.com)

Alberta man killed, driver arrested after off-road vehicle crash in southeastern B.C. lake

Police say alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash

A man from Alberta has died and another man arrested after an off-road vehicle crashed into Lake Koocanusa on Saturday night (Sept. 4).

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. in the Newgate area on the west side of the lake.

Elk Valley RCMP said in a statement Sunday that investigators believe an Alberta man was driving a utility terrain vehicle with another man as his passenger when the vehicle rolled into the lake. The passenger died, while the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident. The driver is expected to appear in provincial court in Fernie at a later date. As no charges have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service at this time, the man is not being named.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Canada could see above 15K daily COVID-19 cases by October: PHAC

Just Posted

A grizzly bear steps over hair snag at Atnarko River, leaving its DNA behind. (Trail cam photo)
Bear viewing area to close for 10 half days in September on Atnarko River

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30

(File photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver

Although conditions in the region are suitable to rescind the campfire prohibition due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with campfire use. (Black Press Media file photo)
Campfire prohibition lifted for Central Coast area