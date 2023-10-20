Canadian Border Services Agency’s Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Canadian Border Services Agency’s Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Alberta man fined $7,500 for smuggling illegal gun magazines in Osoyoos

The gun magazines were over-capacity and bannned

An Alberta man was fined $7,500 after border agents caught him attempting to cross the border in Osoyoos with illegal over-capacity gun magazines.

Joby Stuart Bishop pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Oct. 5, according to a press release from the CBSA.

“CBSA officers at the Osoyoos border crossing and our criminal investigators work hard to keep our communities safe. Over-capacity gun magazines are now off the streets, and the accused has been held accountable,” said Derek Watson, direct of the Okanagan and Kootenay District of the CBSA.

In Penticton’s Provincial Court, Bishop admitted to attempting to bring the magazines across the Osoyoos border in violation of the Customs Act.

On Dec. 28, 2022, border agents sent him to a secondary examination, where they found the illegal items during their inspection.

In addition to the fine, Bishop was issued a two-year firearms prohibition.

READ ALSO: Province helps Oliver hospital’s ER doctor shortage

border agencygun laws

Previous story
Dean resignation calls relaunched for B.C. foster care failures
Next story
PODCAST: Stephen Fearing brings new music from Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes speaks in the B.C. Legislature. (Hansard image)
Oakes pushes gov on student supports for sexual misconduct

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake public urged to keep vehicles secure after rash of stolen vehicles

Students gathered outside of Williams Lake City Hall on Oct. 18, 2023, to protest against violence against women. From left to right: Ava Johnson (Grade 10), Athena Stuart (Grade 12), Ariana Dyck (Grade 12), Mikayla Bremner (Grade 12), and protest organizer Kaydence Glanville (Grade 11). (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)(Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)
Student-led activists in Williams Lake protest violence against women

A large crowd of supporters came out for the opening of the new day lodge on Oct. 15. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New Williams Lake cross country ski facility compliments entire Cariboo region