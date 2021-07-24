(Black Press Media stock photo)

Alberta bike gangs battle in Cranbrook

RCMP separate two brawling gangs; several bikers went to hospital with apparent stab wounds; one group escorted out of town

A brawl between two rival motorcycle groups in Cranbrook sent several members to hospital, Friday evening, July 23.

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that police were called to a local gas station on Cranbrook Street North for a report of multiple people fighting. Front line officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups, determined to be rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta.

Shortly after, officers were called to the local hospital, where a total of five individuals were in attendance with apparent stab wounds. The hospital was temporarily placed under lock down while injured parties were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry.

All injured individuals were released after receiving treatment and one group was escorted out of town by the Cranbrook RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Section, with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. There is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Iqaluit’s elders home remains closed more than two months after case of COVID-19

