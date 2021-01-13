A couple makes their way through Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada’s new testing requirement for international travellers has prompted hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A couple makes their way through Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada’s new testing requirement for international travellers has prompted hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Airlines have turned away hundreds of passengers since launch of new testing mandate

Canada’s major airlines asked the government unsuccessfully for an 11-day extension

Canada’s new COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers has caused hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.

Under the new restrictions, all passengers flying to Canada from another country must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours prior to departure.

Since the testing mandate went into effect on Jan. 7, WestJet says it has denied boarding to at least 385 guests because they did not meet the requirements.

Similarly, Air Transat has denied boarding to at least 245 passengers for testing-related reasons since Jan. 7, a spokeswoman for the airline says.

A WestJet spokeswoman says the travellers were turned away due to improper tests — antigen or antibody tests, rather than the required PCR test common in Canada — no test at all, or one taken more than 72 hours before departure.

At the time the testing mandate was announced, Canada’s major airlines asked the government unsuccessfully for an 11-day extension to implement the new rules, warning that they would lead to confusion for passengers.

READ MORE: Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

READ MORE: Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces
Next story
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Just Posted

SD49 has suspended in-class instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases (file photo)
SD49 suspends face-to-face instruction due to COVID-19

School is still open for childcare services

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far (file photo)
Bella Coola Community Forest donates to local non-profits suffering from COVID-19 losses

$23,500 has been donated to local non-profit organizations so far

Downed wires caused a power outage in the Bella Coola area Monday, Jan. 11. (BC Hydro image)
Update: Power restored for Bella Coola customers

More than 1,200 customers were without power Monday due to downed trees

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
COVID cases rising in Bella Coola

There are now 11 confirmed cases in Bella Coola

The Connected Coast project will construct and operate a subsea fibre-optic network that will run from north of Prince Rupert, to Haida Gwaii, south along coastal BC to Vancouver, then around Vancouver Island. The cable will provide 154 landings at rural and remote coastal communities, including 13 Regional Districts and 56 Indigenous communities representing 44 First Nations with the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet (file photo)
Baylink Networks awarded construction contract for Connected Coast

It is anticipated that the project will be completed at the end of 2023

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

Most Read