Ah-Sin-Heek hydro generating station slated for upgrades

The Ah-Sin-Heek generating station in Bella Coola is scheduled for some upgrading in the near future.

“We are in the early phase of upgrading the Ah-Sin-Heek generating station, sub-station equipment which has reached end of service life,” said Dave Mosure, public affairs coordinator northern region, BC Hydro. “The Ah-Sin-Heek cogenerates with the Clayton Falls generating station to provide energy to Bella Coola customers.”

A civil construction team plans to be on site in August laying the groundwork for the new sub-station equipment, he added, noting main work is intended to be completed by the end of 2024.

Interested in the history of the generating stations in Bella Coola, Coast Mountain News delved into its archives which include copies of The Valley Echo, an early pedecessor.

In the January 1, 1961 edition there was an article about the Clayton Falls project officially placed in operation on Dec. 10, 1961, coming ahead of schedule and under the estimated cost of $500,000.

“Albert Pootlass, the oldest member of the family of hereditary chiefs of the Bella Coola Indian Band, participated in the commissioning ceremonies. He bestowed the name “Ah-Sinheek” on the generating station in a tribal rite,” the article noted. “The name means “light from the sun,” in his native language. Mr. Pootlass actually transferred the name from the 750 horsepower diesel station which he had dedicated in 1955.”

BC Hydro first commenced operations in Bella Coola in December 1955 when there were 240 customers.

READ MORE: Electrification and more needed in all sectors, BC Hydro CEO says

READ MORE: BC Hydro was warned vault was dangerous years before Vancouver explosion



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroBella Coola

Interior of Clayton Falls Powerhouse when it officially opened on Dec. 10, 1961. (Coast Mountain News archives - Valley Echo News photo)