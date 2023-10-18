Aggressive owls not a walk in the park for Greater Victoria residents

Prompted by several calls over aggressive owls, the Town of Sidney suggests walkers wear a hat and keep small dogs close – and leashed. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

While it may sound like a hoot, many trail users in Greater Victoria are not having a good time and have become wary of owl sightings.

Prompted by several calls over aggressive owls, the Town of Sidney suggests walkers in Reay Creek Park wear a hat and keep small dogs close – and leashed.

“Please use caution when walking the trails, especially in the early morning and at dusk,” reads a warning from the town, issued Oct. 12.

While the town didn’t specify the species of owl, the barred owl has dominated the region in recent generations. The first recorded on the Island dates back to 1969.

Barred owls are considered partially responsible for the decline of a species most commonly seen here before that – the western screech owl.

Two other common sightings are the great horned owl – the largest in the region – and the northern pygmy which is the size of a sparrow and comes in as the smallest.

Saanich Peninsula