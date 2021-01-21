Abbotsford’s Skully White (left), who donated his kidney in December, has started a campaign to find other recipients and donors. The first candidate is retired police officer Gavin Quon. White owns and operates a hotdog stand, Lullys Food Experience, out of the Abbotsford Canadian Tire parking lot. (Facebook photo)

Abbotsford’s Skully White (left), who donated his kidney in December, has started a campaign to find other recipients and donors. The first candidate is retired police officer Gavin Quon. White owns and operates a hotdog stand, Lullys Food Experience, out of the Abbotsford Canadian Tire parking lot. (Facebook photo)

After donating his kidney, Abbotsford hotdog king starts donor campaign

Skully White donated his kidney to customer Tim Hiscock in December

The Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner who donated his kidney to a customer in December has started a campaign to find live kidney donors for others in need.

Skully White said the campaign, which he calls “It’s for the People,” currently has about 10 people looking for kidneys and about 12 donors who have started the process of blood and tissue sampling.

He went public with the campaign last Thursday (Jan. 14) on social media.

“We are going to promote kidney awareness but more importantly we are going to find others willing to become live kidney donors,” he wrote.

White said he is working with the kidney office at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) to find local people in need.

He posted about the first candidate – Gavin Quon, 61, a retired police officer of 33 years who lives in Abbotsford and is battling kidney disease.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

“Gavin has 3 kids and 3 grandkids which are his life,” White wrote. “He is doing dialysis at a very weird hour – 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. – so that he has more time to spend with them.”

Quon’s blood type is O+ and his kidney function is currently at six per cent.

“His family and friends are hoping he will receive a kidney transplant so he will be able to take them to the park and get to watch them grow up,” White posted.

White, 51, who owns and operates Lullys Food Experience out of the Abbotsford Canadian Tire parking lot, donated his kidney to Tim Hiscock last year.

Hiscock, 46, was diagnosed with insulin-dependent diabetes 16 years ago and was told in May 2019 that his kidneys were drastically deteriorating.

By November of that year, he was told that he was approaching the need for dialysis and should start looking for a kidney donor.

RELATED: Kidney-transplant surgery complete for Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner and customer

Hiscock was a regular customer at the hotdog stand and, when he told White about the health issues he was facing, White told him that he would donate his kidney if they were a match.

Meanwhile, Hiscock began daily dialysis in 2020, but he and White found out near the end of October that they had passed all the hurdles. They went through surgery Dec. 14 at VGH and both are doing well.

White said he was home walking his dog 48 hours after the surgery, and returned to work over the weekend after expecting to be off for three months.

Now it’s his mission to help save other lives. Anyone who wants to help can contact him at 250-384-0403 or skully@lullys.ca.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Vancouver Island paddle boarder’s orca encounter brings joy and outrage
Next story
UPDATE: B.C.’s major salmon farms seek court intervention in Discovery Islands ban

Just Posted

Nuxalk Public Health Nurse Sophie Mack is all smiles as she vaccinates her dad, hereditary chief James Mack Sr., with his first dose of the Moderna vaccine (photo submitted)
Cases drop as vaccine continues to roll out in Bella Coola

Seniors at Mountain View Lodge, long-term care residents have all received their vaccine so far

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Power outage spoils COVID-19 vaccine at Tl’etinqox

Temperature-sensitive vaccine no longer viable after Jan. 18 event

Nuxalk elder Caroline Mack, 85, receives her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 19, at the Nuxalk Hall. (Caitlin Thompson photo)
First vaccines roll out for Nuxalk elders, hospital staff and long-term care residents

The Moderna vaccine arrived in Bella Coola on Sunday, Jan. 17

This BC Hydro map shows some of the power outages across Northern BC. Many were caused by high winds. (BC Hydro Website)
UPDATE: Power restored after winds knock out power to many in the north

Some customers were without power overnight

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

Darlene Curylo scratched a $3M ticket, BCLC’s largest ever scratch and win prize. (BCLC)
Kelowna woman in shock after winning BCLC’s largest-ever instant-ticket prize

Darlene Curylo couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the amount of money she’d won from a scratch ticket

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

Mowi Canada West’s Sheep Pass salmon farm, the company’s final B.C. operation to receive certification from the Aquaculture Steward Council. The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is questioning a government decision to phase out salmon farms in the Discovery Islands. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada West)
Canadian Federation of Agriculture backs B.C. salmon farmers

Letter to prime minister calls for federal “champion” for aquaculture growth

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

The top part of the fossil burrow, seen from the side, with feathery lines from the disturbance of the soil – thought to be caused by the worm pulling prey into the burrow. (Paleoenvironntal Sediment Laboratory/National Taiwan University)
PHOTOS: SFU researchers find evidence of ‘giant’ predatory worms on ocean floor

Fossils found the prove the existence of an ancient Taiwanese worm as long as two metres

RCMP officers provide policing for 63 B.C. municipalities under a provincial formula based on population. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. communities warned of upcoming RCMP unionization costs

Starting salaries for city police officers are 30% higher

Most Read