Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Repairs could take months, B.C. officials say

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

