Active COVID cases drop to four; schools re-open for face-to-face instruction

A total of 63 cases were recorded with 59 now out of isolation

Active cases of COVID-19 now stand at just four after a hectic two weeks in the Bella Coola Valley. The latest numbers released by the Nuxalk EOC said there are only four active cases left with a total of 59 cases now out of isolation. The total number of cases so far is 63.

The Board of Directors of SD49 passed a motion at their Jan. 21 meeting to return to face-to-face instruction as of Monday, Jan. 25. The district has indicated more COVID-19 measures will be in place, including more outdoor learning. They also stated that “district administration is working to bring improved programming to families seeking remote options, specifically those seeking remote options to the end of March 2021 or beyond.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 26 the province reported 407 new cases for a total of 4,260 active cases in B.C.

On Jan. 20 Interior Health declared the Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster with 215 cases since Jan. 1. The designation allows IH to report COVID-19 numbers, something local leaders have been pushing for since Cariboo Memorial Hospital declared an outbreak Jan. 13.