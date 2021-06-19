Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)

A four-legged member of the RCMP Police Dog Service who died in the line of duty is being remembered by the Abbotsford Police Department and other officers.

Jago, who served a total of four years with the RCMP, was tragically killed Thursday (June 17) during a high risk incident involving an armed suspect in High Prairie, AB.

“Cpl. Scott MacLeod and his partner, Police Service Dog Jago, served the community of Abbotsford, as well as other Lower Mainland jurisdictions as a part of the Lower Mainland District integrated Police Dog Service from 2018 to 2020,” Abbotsford Police Department wrote on social media Saturday (June 19).

Jago was born in July 2016. He served approximately three years with the Integrated Police Dog Service in the Lower Mainland, B.C., and for the past 11 months, he worked at the High Prairie and High Level Detachments.

“Alberta RCMP are saddened to share that our Police Service Dog Jago was lost yesterday during the incident,” Alberta RCMP wrote in a press release Friday (June 18).

Jago’s most recent handler, Cpl. Scott MacLeod, joined the High Prairie RCMP Detachment in 2020, and has approximately 10 years of service as an RCMP Police Dog Service handler.

“AbbyPD sends their condolences to Cpl. Scott MacLeod and his family for their loss of a partner and family member. Rest easy PSD Jago you are a hero. End of Watch 2021-06-17.”

