Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

UPDATED: 911 service disruption for Telus and Koodo customers resolved

Disruption appears to be province-wide

Regional districts across British Columbia sent out alerts on the afternoon of Monday, May 30, saying that there was a disruption to 911 service for Telus and Koodo cell phone customers.

Kaila Butler, a spokesperson for E-Comm 911, which runs 911 services for 25 regional districts in B.C., said as of 4:50 p.m. the Telus disruption had been resolved by Telus technicians.

The alerts directed people to use alternate cell providers or a landline if they can’t get through to 911 on their cell phones, though now that the problem has been resolved, people are “encouraged to dial 911 so we can get them the help they need as quickly as possible,” Butler said.

Butler confirmed that they became aware of an issue at about 2:20 p.m. and issued an alert about a problem with the Telus network.

Some customers were connecting, but unable to be heard, others couldn’t hear operators and some were getting failed message notifications, Butler said.

For those who were able to connect, E-Comm was able to get their contact information and call them back, Butler said.

A statement from Telus said the problems with the 911 service affected customers in some locations in B.C. and Alberta.

“Upon learning of the degradation, our team immediately conducted a thorough investigation and have now resolved the issue,” the statement said. “We take our responsibility to provide safe and uninterrupted access to emergency services extremely seriously, and we know how critical this access is for our customers. We sincerely apologize for the service interruption and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

More as it becomes available.

News

Previous story
Emergency crews rush to Harrison Lake for rescue operation

Just Posted

WildSafeBC is sharing the results of a survey it did with locals about bears in the Bella Coola Valley. (WildSafe BC photo)
70 % of residents don’t report bears to COS in Bella Coola: Survey

Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary members do a training exercise near Bamfield on Vancouver Island. Ocean Warriors ~ Mission Ready is a new documentary series shooting in Bella Bella last week for APTN/CHEK TV. (Steve Sxwithul’txw photo)
New doc series started production in Bella Bella this month

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

A housing initiative is set for construction in Bella Coola under a new “Complex-care” program to lessen the risk of homelessness for vulnerable persons, the provincial government announced on May 23. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
12 new housing units for Bella Coola by late 2022