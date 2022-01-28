Fraser Health employee Amarjeet Jammu speaks with a motorist after giving them a COVID-19 rapid test kit at a drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

9 deaths, 2,137 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday

B.C. has recorded 2,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of recorded cases since two years ago when COVID first was recorded in the province to 321,043 test-positive cases.

Of those, 30,515 are considered active. While a vast majority are in isolation at home, 990 people are in hospital and 141 are battling the disease in intensive care.

Five of the nine deaths were within Fraser Health, followed by three in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health.

On the vaccination front, 93 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.5 per cent their second dose and 47 per cent have gotten a booster shot.

The new/active cases include:

– 740 new cases in Fraser Health (Total active cases: 12,928)

– 394 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (Total active cases: 6,788)

– 569 new cases in Interior Health (Total active cases: 7,969)

– 170 new cases in Northern Health (Total active cases: 1,170)

– 264 new cases in Island Health (Total active cases: 1,654)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
