High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

Haida Gwaii School District receives $58,000 to support food security. Some schools in the district have gardens, including this one outside of Gudangaay Tlaats’ gaa Naay Secondary School in Masset B.C. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Two North Coast communities benefit from $58,000 to support food security

A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Conservation officer asks for mindfulness toward deer