An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)

$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

An online fundraising campaign in support of a six-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Yukon earlier this week has raised more than $62,000 in one day.

It’s a show of community support Edgar (Eddie) Colby’s aunt says his family is “super grateful” for, and will allow his parents to remain with him in Vancouver during what’s anticipated to be a long recovery.

“Yesterday, with the medical team and the parents in the hospital, it was a really dark, dark day, actually,” Kathryn Colby said in an interview from Vancouver on Oct. 29.

“And this honestly started giving us hope again.”

According to Kathryn, Eddie “escaped” the yard of his father’s home near Takhini Arena on Oct. 25 and darted across the busy street without looking.

There was “no way” that the driver of the car could have prevented the accident, she said; Eddie ran out from behind a parked car, and even though the driver was going below the speed limit, the crash still sent him flying nearly 100 feet before he landed on the road in front of his older brother.

The community response began then and there, Kathryn said, with passersby stepping in to direct traffic and an ambulance arriving within minutes.

Eddie was medevaced to Vancouver to the BC Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a coma. Both of his parents are with him.

“They haven’t left Edgar’s bedside,” Kathryn said. “They have a space at Ronald McDonald House where they go shower and change and then they stay with Edgar because if he wakes up they want to be there.”

Due to the nature of traumatic brain injuries, Kathryn said it’s hard to predict how long Eddie will have to be in hospital; it was his mother’s family who suggested the idea of creating a GoFundMe campaign, and Kathryn who set it up.

“(The amount raised) has been overwhelming because all of the burden is off the parents, they can stay for as long as they need to, they don’t need to make hard decisions around finances right now,” she said.

The campaign’s goal was originally set at $60,000, but Kathryn has since raised it to $80,000. Eddie’s parents, she explained, live separately, so there are two sets of household costs to cover, and Eddie has three siblings currently staying with their grandparents who could also use support.

While the GoFundMe has been “amazing,” Kathryn said it doesn’t show the full picture of how the community’s come together to help. People who don’t feel comfortable using the platform have been sending money via e-transfers, she said, while others have reached out with hopeful stories about their own experiences with traumatic injuries.

“Those hopeful anecdotes are really helping us keep going and so we’re really, really grateful for that,” she said.

While the family is grateful for the response so far, Kathryn said it didn’t necessarily come as a surprise.

“Can I be honest? I’m from the Yukon. I was absolutely expecting an overwhelming community response,” she said.

“… People can’t really do anything, but they’re doing everything.”

Eddie’s GoFundMe is online here. People interested in helping in other ways, such as with meals or other household tasks, can email monique.b@gmail.com.

jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak
Next story
‘Have to get things under control:’ Manitoba brings back tougher COVID restrictions

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition holding in Port Hardy while technicians repair the S-radar. The sailing was delayed by two days, leaving passengers stranded. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition rescheduled to sail for Bella Bella, Prince Rupert after mechanical issues

The S-radar malfunctioned twice, causing a two-day delay in Port Hardy

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for the area, including the Bella Coola River and tributaries, Kingcome River, Owikeeno-Rivers Inlet, and surrounding areas.
Wuikinuxv under evacuation order, more rain in forecast

Bella Coola’s Hill has re-opened but road conditions are muddy and wet

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Williams Lake on Highway 97 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 crash south of Williams Lake claims one life

Road conditions at the time were slippery and covered with slush: RCMP

Highway 20 is closed from the top Avalanche gate to the bottom Avalanche gate as of 19:30 on Tuesday October 27, 2020 (WL Tribune photo)
Rockslide closes the Hill as rain pours down in Bella Coola

Bad weather has resulted in rockfall on the Hill on Highway 20

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Central Coast including Bella Coola River (file photo)
Flood watch issued for Bella Coola River

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Bella Coola River

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

BC Ferries lower car deck. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition ferry holding in Port Hardy

Radar issues caused the ferry to turn around

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Most Read