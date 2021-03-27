(Media)

6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

A series of stabbings took place Saturday afternoon “within and outside” the Lynn Valley Library, confirmed North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect – who appears to have acted alone – is now in custody. Six people have been taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Ambulances were called to the area of Lynn Valley Road and 29th Avenue around 1:45 p.m. It remains cordoned off.

The attacks pose no ongoing threat to the public, police said, still on the lookout for more potential victims.

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted that the branch would be closed for the rest of the day. “due to an incident in the area.”

The library did not divulge details of what occurred but asked the public to avoid the area.

More to come.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
stabbing

