B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

6-month suspension for B.C. nurse who created fake vaccine cards

Sarah Jones of Castlegar made 4 fake cards in 2021

A B.C. nurse is facing consequences after it was discovered she created four fake vaccine passports in 2021.

Sarah Jones of Castlegar will be suspended from her position for six months and has agreed to take part in remedial education on professional ethics.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives released their consent agreement Friday (July 15), noting that Jones took advantage of her position of power to thwart public health restrictions.

The agreement doesn’t specify when in 2021 Jones made the fake cards, but they were presumably created to work around B.C.’s vaccine passports system, which was in place from about September 2021 to April 2022. During that period, proof of vaccination was the only way people were allowed to enter numerous public settings, such as gyms and restaurants.

Fake vaccine cards quickly became an issue, although it’s not clear how many were created by individuals or fraudsters versus by actual health professionals.

READ ALSO: High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

castlegarCoronavirusnursevaccines

Previous story
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,706 hectares, remains “out of control”

Just Posted

Rosalie Montgomery was released from hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

Turner Lake, above Hunlen falls, is located in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park. Tweedsmuir Air offers service into the area. (Graeme Owsianski photo)
Bella Coola ramps up for a busy tourism season, promoting sustainable travel

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting