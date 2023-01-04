BCLC logo

BCLC logo

$58.4 million won by northern B.C. lottery players in 2022

There were 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more in the region

Northern B.C. lottery players took home $58.4 million in total prizes last year.

The BCLC said 9.3 million winning tickets sold were in the region with 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more.

The largest prizes in Northern B.C. for 2022 were two $2-million prizes won from BC/49.

Both those tickects were purchased in May.

The first on May 14 in Prince George to Colin Turick and the other on May 21 in Nechako Lakes to Margaret Gooding.

Gooding, who goes by her middle name, Adele, made a pitstop at Sne Cal Yegh Gas Bar in Burns Lake to fill up when she purchased the winning ticket.

In total, across the province more than $802 million was paid to British Columbians.

In 2021/22, BCLC delivered $1.3 billion in net income to the Province of B.C.

READ MORE: Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

READ MORE: Smithers Christmas Bird Count yields good results despite unfavourable conditions

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boosts funding for Human Rights Tribunal to help tackle increased caseload
Next story
Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

Just Posted

Robbie Coppock takes a walk among the big cedars on the Saloompt Forest Trail. The valley has been busy with visitors since the start of summer. (Nathan Davis photo)
Year in Review 2022: July, August and September

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Property values increased in 2022 across the Cariboo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Property values up across all Cariboo cities

The SAMS Grizzlies track team seen here at zones in Prince George have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)
YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: April, May and June