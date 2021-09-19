Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said he is still processing an incident Saturday afternoon during which a woman poured liquid on him from behind. (Black Press Media file)

5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

VicPD Chief Del Manak says he is still processing the incident

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said he is still processing an incident Saturday afternoon during which a woman poured liquid on him from behind.

According to a release from VicPD, Manak was attending a memorial event honouring Chantel Moore at the B.C. Legislature. Manak, attending the memorial at the invitation of Moore’s mother, did not suffer physical harm during assault, which happened at 2 p.m. after a blanketing ceremony.

Five people taken into custody following the incident have since been released.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins also issued a statement in their roles as co-chairs of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board, saying that the act has upset and saddened them.

“It is unacceptable,” they said. “We recognize that there is a long history of mistrust between police in Canada and Indigenous communities. We know that there is a lot of healing to do. That is precisely why the Chief was invited by Moore’s family to participate in the memorial; he has been working closely with them since her death and they immediately and publicly denounced this act of violence against the Chief Manak.”

Police shot and killed the 26-year-old Moore from Port Alberni on June 4, 2020 in Edmunston, N.B. during a wellness check. Authorities did not file criminal charges against the involved officers after finding that they had acted “reasonable under the circumstances.” According to police, Moore was threatening the officers with a knife.

The memorial at the B.C. Legislature was part of a larger event featuring several hundred people drawing attention to Moore’s specific case and relations between police and Indigenous Canadians.

VicPD said in a release that it has been working closely with local Indigenous communities to rebuild trust and understanding through anti-stigma training from Indigenous youth, participation in events and ceremonies with the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness and other learning opportunities.

“We call on everyone in the community to stand down from attacks and to express differences of opinion respectfully and in a way that will help to build understanding and allow much needed-healing to happen,” it reads.

RELATED: Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

