Wildfire burning above West Kelowna puts 4,800 residents on evacuation alert

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna remains at 64 hectares as of Thursday morning, Aug. 17.

BC Wildfire Services last provided an update at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the fire grew to 64 hectares and became a wildfire of note in the province. A wildfire of note means the blaze remains out of control, is visible and could pose a threat to public safety.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) put 4,800 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area on an evacuation alert. This means people living in the area must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice if the alert changes to an order. Residents should be prepared to be away from their properties for an extended period of time, pack the essentials (medicines, important documents, etc.) and should have arrangements in place for their pets.

The following areas are on evacuation alert:

  • Bartley Road
  • Bear Creek Provincial Park
  • Pine Point
  • Raymer Bay (including the regional park)
  • Rose Valley (including the regional park)
  • Sailview Bay
  • Shannon Woods
  • Smith Creek
  • Tallus Ridge
  • Traders Cove (including the regional park)
  • West Kelowna Estates
  • West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park
  • Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9
  • Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10
  • Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site
  • Upper Glen Canyon Regional Park from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek
4,800 properties are on evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna. (cordemergency.ca)

Residents can refer to the RDCO’s interactive map or visit their emergency website to see if they are under the alert or not.

The McDougall Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 15 just before 6 p.m. More tha. 20 firefighters, air crew, and support staff have been battling the blaze.

On Thursday in West Kelowna, it is forecasted to reach 36 C with 20 km/h winds and gusts up to 50 km/h.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It is one of 14 wildfires of note and one of 372 active wildfires.

Black Press will be updating this story throughout the day.

