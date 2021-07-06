Stickers are distributed at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey May 7, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Nowleader)

Stickers are distributed at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey May 7, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Nowleader)

46 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, 78% vaccinated

Active infections down to 602, 87 people in hospital

B.C. reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up slightly from weekend test results, but the number of active cases continues to decline and has reached 602 province-wide.

There are 87 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, with 22 in intensive care, the same as Monday. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the 24 hours up to July 6.

B.C.’s vaccination program has reached 78.1 per cent of all eligible people 12 and over with at least one dose of vaccine.

The new and active cases by region are:

• 15 new cases in Fraser Health, total active cases 179

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, total active cases 220

• 13 new cases in Interior Health, total active cases 154

• two new cases in Northern Health, total active cases 29

• three new cases in Island Health, total active cases 12

There are currently four active outbreaks in B.C.’s health care system, at Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and at Rotary Manor Dawson Creek, a long-term care facility.

RELATED: 1.3M Canadians opted for mix of COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED: Quarantine rules eased for fully vaccinated Canadians

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Liberals maintain narrow lead over Tories among decided voters: Poll

Just Posted

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire

An evacuation alert for the Big Stick area was issued Saturday afternoon (July 3) by the Cariboo Regional District. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Graham West photo
Ulkatcho First Nation, hometown of Carey Price, hosting Stanley Cup final parades

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort