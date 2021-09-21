40 models of gas furnaces pose potential carbon monoxide risk, Technical Safety B.C. says

The furnaces, manufactured by the Carrier Corporation, contain faulty components

Technical Safety B.C. is asking owners to check their furnace tags to see if their unit is effected. (Black Press file photo)

Technical Safety B.C. is warning that multiple models of gas furnaces are at risk of carbon monoxide exposures.

In a report, Technical Safety B.C. said approximately 40 models of gas-burning furnaces manufactured between 1989 and 2011 by the Carrier Corporation have a common design feature that led to carbon monoxide exposures. The component, polypropylene-lined secondary heat exchangers, are susceptible to corrosion and interferes with airflow that leads to the production of carbon monoxide.

The furnaces were manufactured under the names Carrier, Bryant, Payne and Day & Night. Owners of these furnaces are asked to check the furnace tag on their unit and compare model numbers with those listed in the Technical Safety B.C. report. Technical Safety B.C. estimates there are hundreds of Carrier furnaces across the province.

Due to the faulty component, failures occurred within five to 13 years and within 10 years on average. Carrier’s furnace warranty provides a replacement heat exchanger, but the replacement part is susceptible to the same potential failure.

“In one case investigated, a new replacement heat exchanger failed within five years of the repair. Contractors in the province have reported replacing these heat exchangers multiple times in the same furnaces,” the report states.

Anyone who owns one of the Carrier furnaces should immediately contact a licensed contractor to test for carbon monoxide levels and install a carbon monoxide detector in their home.

Technical Safety B.C. said there were three carbon monoxide-related fatalities in 2020 and an average of two people a year die from carbon monoxide poisoning in B.C. every year. Early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fever, fatigue, vomiting and headache. The gas is odourless, colourless and tasteless, so Technical Safety B.C. highly recommends installing carbon monoxide filters in the home.

