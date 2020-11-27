4 Mile to downtown road closed in Bella Coola

Police it will remain closed until Saturday, at least

Bella Coola RCMP are alerting residents that the road between 4 Mile subdivision and downtown will be closed until at least tomorrow. (File image)

Bella Coola RCMP said Friday, Nov. 27, the road will remain closed between the 4 Mile Subdivision and downtown until at least tomorrow.

BC Hydro crews continue to work restoring power to customers in the area due to trees falling down on lines because of a heavy snowfall.

Highway 20 remains closed between the Bella Coola Valley and Anahim Lake with an update not expected from DriveBC until 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

A snowfall warning is still in effect for the Central Coast and inland areas including Bella Coola and Environment Canada is reporting that 18 cm of snow fell at the Bella Coola airport on Thursday and another 20 cm on Friday.

More snow is predicted for Friday evening with a low of zero and possible further accumulation of 10C.



