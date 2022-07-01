The BC Rodeo Association and the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders are hosting the 35th annual Bella Coola Rodeo on the July long weekend. (Michael Wigle photo)

35th annual Bella Coola Rodeo set for July long weekend

The event is hosted by the BC Rodeo Association and the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 35th annual Bella Coola Rodeo is set to go on the Canada Day long weekend at the Bella Coola Rodeo Grounds.

Hosted by the BC Rodeo Association and the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders, the BCRA Chilcotin Series rodeo will take place Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, starting at 1 p.m. each day.

Rodeo tickets will be available at the gate; adults are $10 each, seniors are $5 and children under 12 are free.

Other rodeo events occurring at the rodeo grounds include an open gymkhana on Friday, July 1 and a bullarama and steer riding event on Monday, July 4.

Organizer Joy MacKay said the Bella Coola Rodeo is heavily dependant on volunteers and community sponsorship support.

The ever popular Cow Patty Bingo will be back, along with the Ridge Riders’ famous rodeo burgers.

Mulvahill Stock is the stock contractor.

Local band A.K.A will be playing at the two dances, Friday and Saturday night, with Friday evening’s dance being Family Night. Bella Coola Valley Bus Co. will be providing a safe ride home.

