Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

Just over one-third of Canadians surveyed said they were worried they could die after contracting COVID-19, according to a poll released by Leger Tuesday (Dec. 22).

The poll was conducted as part of a series of survey carried out by polling and marketing research firm Leger throughout the pandemic. Of the 21,225 people contacted, 303 told pollsters they were infected with COVID-19.

Of those surveyed, 27 per cent said they were “sick unlike anything I have ever felt,” while 16 per cent were each very sick and somewhat sick. Thirteen per cent each said they were either not very sick or hardly sick at all, while 14 per cent had no symptoms. Both men and women had similar results, while older Canadians were more likely to be sick unlike anything they had ever felt before.

On average, those surveyed told pollsters they were sick for 13 days, with women on average sick for nearly six more days than men. Older Canadians were also sick for longer than younger ones. Of the 303 who were infected with COVID-19, 20 per cent said they got it from a family member, 19 per cent said they got it at work, 13 per cent got it from someone close to them, 25 per cent got it from elsewhere outside the home and another 23 per cent did not know where they got it from.

Thirty-five per cent of Canadians said they were afraid of dying after contracting COVID, with men slightly more likely to be worried. Millennials Canadians were slightly more worried about dying than older people.

Pollsters found that 24 per cent of people knew someone who had died of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there have been at least 515,314 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 14,332 people have died.

READ MORE: B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal
Next story
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

The BCE kids in grade 3 and 4 delivered their food to the Bella Coola Community Support Society on Dec. 16 (Colleen O'Shea photo)
BCE grades three and four raise over $2000 for local Food Bank

The kids engaged in a letter writing campaign and collected donations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Most Read