35-hectare grass fire west of Williams Lake is being held: BC Widlfire Service

A grass fire west of Williams Lake is being held by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is approximately 35 hectares in size, said Helena Marken, communications assistant with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“This fire is now classified as being held which means that with the resources currently committed to the fire, sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond the existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” said Marken.

“Five BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene today. They have contained the east, west, and south flanks and are working on establishing a wet line on the north flank.”

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021 when it was approximately four hectare grass fire in the area of Anahim Foothills Road.

Read More: New, small fire reported at Tl’etinqox First Nation, west of Williams Lake

Wednesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service issued a news release urging the public to use caution with outdoor burning.

“Given the current and predicted weather conditions within the Cariboo Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service is encouraging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning,” noted the release.

“The weather forecast is calling for a drying trend and as the temperature increases, the grass cures and dries, becoming extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions. There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.”

Marken noted the cause of Tuesday’s fire is under investigation.

