335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

B.C. public health officials have added another 335 positive tests and diagnoses of COVID19 for Nov. 4, continuing a run of elevated community infections since the Halloween weekend.

The new cases bring the total active in B.C. to 3,120, along with 7,133 people who are under active public health monitoring after exposure to known cases of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 92 people in hospital, 25 in intensive care, a key indicator that has begun rising as case counts stay high. There has been one more COVID-19 related death, for a total of 273 deaths since the pandemic took hold in B.C.

B.C. recorded 299 new cases on Nov. 3, pushing the province’s active case count to more than 3,000 for the first time after setting daily case records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases over the Halloween weekend. There were 352 new cases from Friday to Saturday, a new single-day case record of 389 from Saturday to Sunday and 379 more from Sunday to Monday, Nov. 2.

