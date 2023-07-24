300 hectare wildfire breaks out near Invermere posing threat to public

The Horsethief Creek blaze was first discovered at about 2:15 p.m. Monday

As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area. Here, the officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour. (BC Wildfire)

A wildfire burning 10 km west of Invermere that was discovered Monday afternoon is highly visible to the surrounding area and poses a potential threat to public safety.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

The Horsethief Creek blaze was first discovered at about 2:15 p.m. Monday and grew to about 300 hectares by 8 p.m. (MST).

BC Wildfire is reporting that the location is within the Bruce Mountain region, and originated approximately 7 km north of Panorama Mountain Resort and 10 km west of Invermere.

“This fire is suspected to be lightning-caused. Aggressive fire behaviour is being driven by a cold front causing southwest winds that are gusting in the 45 km/hr range,” stated BC Wildfire.

As this is a new an emerging blaze a response officer is flying in the area. This officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective, said BC Wildfire.

The Horsethief Creek wildfire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts. This blaze is now the third fire of note in the Southeast Fire District.

The #BCWildfireService is responding to the Horsethief Creek Wildfire (N22243) that originated approximately 7 kilometres north of the @panoramaresort and 10 kilometres west of the District of #Invermere. pic.twitter.com/hK1pdNHn5K — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2023

READ MORE: Some evacuation orders rescinded in ʔaq̓am as wildfire response continues

READ MORE: Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsGoldenKimberley